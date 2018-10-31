Bengaluru FC came from behind to claim a 2-1 win over two-time champions ATK, in an Indian Super League clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, on Wednesday.

Komal Thatal’s opener on the quarter hour mark was cancelled out by Miku’s sumptuous strike in first half injury time before Aussie midfielder Erik Paartalu volleyed one home for the winner in the opening stages of the second period.

The Blues would waste no time in dictating who would have more of the ball, moving it all over the pitch with relative ease. But in the 15th minute, ATK went ahead after Thatal slipped through Bengaluru’s high line of defence, latched on to a pass from Everton Santos and rolled the ball past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

Bengaluru went back to stitching things together and almost found an answer in the 21st minute when Miku rose to head a cross from Nishu Kumar, only for Arindam Bhattacharya to save the effort from point-blank range.

What seemed liked finishing as a frustrating half of football for Bengaluru was rescued by a moment of brilliance from Miku, who scored in the same fixture last season. Brought down by Gerson Vieira on the edge of the box in added time, Miku had Dimas Delgado for company with the free kick. The midfielder halted a rolled ball from Miku, before the Venezuelan smashed his take into the top corner, leaving Bhattacharya no chance whatsoever.

While the equaliser took its time in the coming, Cuadrat’s men didn’t have to wait too long for the second. A free-kick launched in the ATK box had defender Ricky Lallawmawma’s headed clearance fall only as far as Paartalu who connected with the sweetest of hits to make it 2-1 in the 47th minute.

Bengaluru would stay stubborn at the back with Spanish defensive duo of Albert Serran and Juanan holding fort, while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stood tall in the Bengaluru goal. Gerson Vieira had his attempt come off the upright on a corner kick in the 81st minute as the hosts pushed bodies up front. Gurpreet would also palm away a goal-bound strike from Everton Santos, helping Bengaluru keep a lead that they would protect until the final whistle.

The win takes Cuadrat’s men to third place on the table, one point behind NorthEast United who have played a game more, and FC Goa, who have a superior goal difference.

ATK 1 (Thatal 15’) lost to Bengaluru FC 2 (Miku 45+3’, Paartalu 47’)