The Board of Control for Cricket in India has reportedly requested Cricket Australia to remove beef from Indian team’s menu when it travels Down Under in November for a two-month long tour.

The request was put forward by an advance party from the BCCI that travelled to Australia to inspect the venues for the upcoming tour. The two-member party was in Australia two weeks ago and had asked for the inclusion of a clause in the Memorandum of Understanding between BCCI and CA regarding the removal of beef from the menu, a report published in the Mumbai Mirror said.

“Players often complain about the blandness of food served in Australia,” an unnamed official was quoted as saying by the tabloid. “There are a few vegetarians in the team who really struggle at the grounds. The inspection team has also roped in an Indian restaurant in Australia to supply curries to the boys.”

This development comes after BCCI had to face backlash from cricket fans back home when the official Twitter handle of the Indian board had posted a photo of the lunch menu at Lord’s during India’s tour of England earlier this year. The Lord’s menu included braised beef pasta.

India will play three T20Is, four Tests, and three ODIs in Australia from November 21 to January 18.