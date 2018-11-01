Cricket Australia chairman David Peever on Thursday finally announced his resignation three days after an independent review into the culture of Australian cricket branded the governing body as “arrogant”.

Australia’s Ethics Centre, an independent body, had accused Cricket Australia of having played a part in the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa earlier this year. The review found that an “arrogant” and “controlling” culture within Cricket Australia contributed to players cheating in the pursuit of victory.

Peever had so far avoided an exodus of senior figures after the scandal, when players were caught using sandpaper to alter the ball in a Test match against South Africa in March.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, coach Darren Lehmann and team performance boss Pat Howard all resigned. Then-captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner were banned for 12 months, and batsman Cameron Bancroft for nine months.

Peever, a former Rio Tinto mining executive who was reappointed for a second term as chairman only last week, had said on Monday that he wouldn’t step aside despite mounting criticism. He eventually stepped down on Thursday, with deputy chair Earl Eddings taking over in the interim.

“We thank David for his service,” Eddings said in a statement. “He has played a pivotal role in the elevation of women’s cricket, and the significant growth in attendance and participation.

“He should also be acknowledged for his efforts in improving funding to the ICC full member nations outside Australia, England and India; overhauling governance of the ICC and reforming the Future Tours program, among a long list of achievements.

“We look forward to continuing the important process of recovering and rebuilding for Cricket Australia and Australian cricket. The Board is keenly aware that we have a way to go to earn back the trust of the cricket community. We and the executive team are determined to make cricket stronger.”

With inputs from AFP