Hanoi will host a Formula One race in 2020, city officials said Thursday, a first for the Southeast Asian nation where racing is still a fringe sport.

The race will be hosted in Vietnam’s capital city, with the circuit set to be unveiled at a “gala” next week, Hanoi People’s Committee said Thursday in an invite to the event.

“The city of Hanoi managed to conclude the cooperation to be entitled as the official host of a race of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship (from) April 2020,” the letter read.