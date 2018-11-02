The Board of Control for Cricket in India’s Committee of Administrators has reportedly asked the Supreme Court to reveal which nine Indian cricketers were named as suspected match- and spot-fixers in a sealed envelope submitted by the Justice Mudgal Committee, which investigated the 2013 Indian Premier League corruption scandal.

The CoA believes that sending the names of the nine cricketers to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit for investigation will send a strong message and act as a deterrent for other players, reported The Indian Express.

The Justice Mudgal committee had named 13 people in the envelope submitted to the Supreme Court in 2014, but only four names have so far been revealed: Rajasthan Royals co-owner Raj Kundra, Chennai Super Kings team principal Gurunath Meiyappan, former BCCI president N Srinivasan and IPL COO Sundar Raman. Kundra and Meiyappan were handed life bans by the BCCI, while Srinivasan and Raman were given clean chits, according to the report.

BB Misra, a lead investigator in the IPL corruption case, had told the newspaper earlier this year that there was a suspected link between a top Indian player and a bookie, but he could not complete the investigation because it was not part of his charter and he didn’t have enough time, the report said. “Enough allegations were made against the players. Nine players, not just one,” Misra was quoted as saying.

