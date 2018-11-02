India beat South Africa by three runs on Thursday in a warm-up match at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua ahead of the ICC Women’s Twenty20 World Cup.

India posted 146/4 at the end of their allotted overs after electing to bat first. Jemimah Rodrigues was the leading run-scorer with 50 from 44 balls, followed by captain Harmanpreet Kaur who hit 31 from 29. Taniya Bhatia had a good cameo, chipping in with 26 runs from 21 deliveries.

Masabata Klaas was the pick of the bowlers for South Africa, returning figures of 2/15 in three overs while Tumi Sekhukhune (1/25) and Marizanne Kapp (1/30) added one each.

South Africa’s chase got off to a good start thanks to captain Dane van Niekerk, who came out swinging from ball one. Although the Proteas lost Lizelle Lee for nine, the skipper continued to charge ahead smashing 35 from 22 balls (5x4s, 1x6) before her progress was ended by Radha Yadav.

No 3 Laura Wolvaardt returned the most runs for South Africa, hitting 42 in 45 deliveries as she tried to get her side over the line. South Africa’s old foe crept up when they lost two wickets in quick succession – Sune Luus for six and Mignon du Preez for one.

Chloe Tryon then stepped to the crease and bashed two sixes in her 23-run appearance (17 balls) before Anuja Patil stopped her in her tracks. South Africa needed 29 from 16 when Marizanne Kapp entered the fray. She added 18 from 12 deliveries but ran out of overs, rendering the battle lost on 143/6.

Yadav and Patil were the best bowlers for India with 3/15 and 2/42 respectively.