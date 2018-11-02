India’s Subhankar Dey continued his fine run of form at the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship in Saarbucken, Germany defeating the seventh seed Toby Penty in straight games on Friday to advance to the semifinals.

The unseeded Indian needed only 32 minutes to defeat the Englishman 21-16, 21-9.

Dey, on Thursday, had shocked multiple time World and Olympic champion Lin Dan 22-20, 21-19 to enter the quarter-finals.

World No 64 Subhankar took 45 minutes to upstage the current world No 12, who has five World Championship titles and two Olympic gold medals in his kitty.

In the quarter-final, Dey dominated proceedings after a fairly even start to the opening game. Dey was not in the lead just once when Penty 2-1 up. Soon, the Indian opened up a 10-6 lead before Penty made a fightback to level things up at 14-14. From there though, Dey ran away with the opening game 21-16.

The second game was more straight-forward with the 25-year-old Dey opening up a 7-0 lead. He won seven consecutive points twice, with the second instance coming from 13-7 to 20-7. Penty saved two match points but Dey converted his third to romp to a win.

He will face the winner of Lucas Claerbout and Pengbo Ren in the semi-final.

In the other quarter-final, former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap lost against Toma Junior Popov 21-14, 21-13.

Salil Rane is the other Indian left in the fray.