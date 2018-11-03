Tamil Thalaivas defeated UP Yoddha 46-24, while Gujarat Fortunegiants continued with their winning run by beating Jaipur Pink Panthers in the Pro Kabaddi league on Friday.

Manjeet Chhillar and Amit Hooda caused great difficulties for UP Yoddha as they secured eight and six tackle points respectively.

Sukesh Hegde did the damage in the first half especially with his amazing 15th-minute raid to inflict an all out. Ajay Thakur then took the mantle from Sukesh in the second half to increase the damage.

Prashant Kumar Rai was the only UP raider who caused some difficulties for Tamil Thalaivas.

Jaipur initially looked like they could have notched a win but succumbed to Gujarat’s defence. Sunil Kumar did the damage for Gujarat as he got eight tackle points from as many attempts and a Super Tackle.

The South Korean Young Chang Ko made his mark in the eyes of Jaipur team management as he was the star player for them with two Super Tackles and a tackle point to notch up five tackle points. Anup Kumar and Deepak Niwas Hooda had a dismal performance with many unsuccessful raids.

Jaipur Pink Panthers were having a bad patch after losing their last three matches and wanted to regain their glory. Unfortunately for them, it wasn’t possible on Friday.

With inputs from PTI