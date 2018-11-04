The Board of Control for Cricket in India junior selection committee on Sunday selected all-rounder Jayant Yadav as the skipper of India’s 15-man squad for the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The committee members met in Kolkata to pick the team.

The tournament is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka between December 2 to 17. Much will be expected from Deepak Hooda and Nitish Rana, who have impressed in the Indian Premier League. Pacer Shivam Mavi, who was a part of Prithvi Shaw’s victorious U-19 World Cup side, also earned a call-up. Punjab leg-spinner Mayank Markande, who earned widespread praise in his breakthrough IPL season, representing Mumbai Indians, was given the nod.

India had a disappointing outing in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup last year, failing to progress past the round-robin stages.

Squad for Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Jayant Yadav (c), RD Gaekwad, Atharva Taide, Ankush Bains (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prab Simran Singh, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, S Mulani, Ankit Rajpoot, Prasidh Krishna, Siddharth Desai, Mayank Markande, Atith Seth, Shivam Mavi