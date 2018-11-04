Former India pacer Zaheer Khan is set to become the bowling mentor of Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians in the upcoming season, taking over the reigns from Sri Lanka ace Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Mirror reported.

The report stated that Malinga took up the role of a bowling mentor in the previous season after going unsold in the auctions. The 34-year-old has since made a strong comeback to international cricket, impressing recently in the Asia Cup and the limited-overs series against England.

“It is expected. Malinga has been playing other leagues of the world. He had even played for Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, and he wants to test himself in the IPL which precedes the World Cup. He wants to play in the IPL to be match-fit for the World Cup,” an IPL insider was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

Mumbai, with whom Malinga won three IPL titles, have the option of picking him during the auctions. If not, the Lankan would look elsewhere for opportunities.

Zaheer, who quit international cricket in 2015, was the captain cum mentor of Delhi Daredevils during his stint there. However, he has not coached any side before. The left-armer will be a welcome addition to the Mumbai backroom staff, which is already star-studded with the likes of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (icon player), Robin Singh, Shane Bond, Rahul Sanghvi among others.