World Champions in 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. But less than seven months to go for the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, Australia are in the middle of what is their worst ever run of results in one-day internationals.

After their thrashing at the hands of Faf du Plessis and Co in the first ODI of the three-match series in Perth, Australia slumped to their seventh consecutive defeat in the format — the first time that has happened in cricket history.

“We didn’t play anywhere near our potential,” said newly-named skipper Aaron Finch after the defeat.

“We were a bit careless at times in the first innings. We were off the mark slowly.

“If you’re defending 152, then nothing can go wrong with the ball. Unfortunately for us, Quinton and Reeza got off to a flier, and there was little we could do from there.”

His opposite number Faf Du Plessis praised his team as “exceptional” with the ball and in the field.

“There was some counter-punching at the end, but a good day at the office overall,” he said.

“All the bowlers today were great. It’s great as a captain to have such X-factor in the bowling attack and they made sure to take advantage of the conditions.”

Here are some statistical nuggets regarding Australia’s terrible run of form in a format that have dominated over the decades.

The slump has been in the making for a while for Aussies. In their last 17 ODIs, Australia have lost 15. In their last 22 ODIs, which includes their rain-hit Champions Trophy campaign where a couple of matches were washed out, Australia have won just two matches.

Australia’s previous worst streak ever beating their six successive losses between 7th Sep 1996 and 3rd Nov 1996, according to ESPNCricinfo. The first match in that six-defeat run was the final of Singer World Series at Colombo. The run extended into the Titan Cup. All six defeats were in the subcontinent.

The current streak started against England at the Perth stadium earlier this year, the seventh coming at the very same venue to complete a circle. Under Steve Smith, Australia followed up a successful Ashes Test series with a 1-4 defeat in the ODI series. Australia then lost all five games against England on their limited-overs tour and now have started their series against South Africa with a loss.

Australia’s numbers in 2018 make for some shocking reading in comparison to other countries — the worst win/loss ratio. The only consolation can perhaps be from the fact that of their 11 ODIs, 10 were against the world No 1 England and other against a good South Africa outfit on Sunday.

ODI Win-Loss ratio in 2018 (Min 5 matches) Team Matches Win / Loss / Tie Win-Loss ratio India 20 14-4-2 3.500 England 24 17-6-0 2.833 New Zealand 10 7-3-0 2.333 Bangladesh 17 6-0-0 1.833 Afghanistan 20 12 -7-1 1.714 Ireland 13 8-5-0 1.600 South Africa 15 8-7-0 1.142 Scotland 11 5-5-1 1.000 West Indies 15 7-7-1 1.000 Pakistan 15 7-8-0 0.875 Sri Lanka 17 6-10-0 0.600 U.A.E. 11 4-7-0 0.571 Zimbabwe 26 5-20-1 0.250 Hong Kong 6 1-5-0 0.200 Australia 11 1-10-1 0.100 Courtesy: Statsguru

Irrespective of the series result against South Africa, Australia are now certain to have their worst ever calendar year in ODIs in terms of their win-loss ratio.