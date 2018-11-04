India’s Subhankar Dey capped of a memorable week in Germany by causing another upset in the final to defeat fifth seed Rajiv Ouseph 21-11, 21-14 of the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 badminton tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Sunday.

Unseeded, the Indian needed just 33 minutes to defeat the British no 1 Ouseph.

Dey had earlier saved two match points against China’s Ren Pengbo before managing to continue his unbeaten run to reach the men’s singles final in the SaarLorLux Open Super 100 badminton tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany, on Saturday.

The world number 64 Indian, who had accounted for former world and Olympic champion Lin Dan in the earlier rounds got the better of Ren 21-18, 11-21, 24-22 in a nerve wrecking semifinal that lasted an hour and eight minutes.

