FC Pune City player Diego Carlos De Olivera has been suspended for three matches and fined Rs 2 lakhs for breach of AIFF Disciplinary Code Article 48 ‘Serious Infringements’ and Article 49 ‘Misconduct against opponents or persons other than match officials’.

The Pune City man, wearing number 20, had come on as a substitute during his side’s 4-2 loss to FC Goa. With the match nearing full-time, Carlos frustrated at losing the ball, lashed out at FC Goa’s Seriton Fernandes.

The stamp was on Seriton’s knee, one which was fully intentional and one which on another occasion could have caused a more serious injury. Referee Pranjal Banerjee saw the foul clearly and did not hesitate in sending Carlos off.

Pradyum Reddy’s first match in charge of Pune City, following the sacking of Miguel Angel Portugal, was a fiesty affair with both teams going losing a man each to a red card.

The league’s top scorer Coro, who had scored twice for Goa in the same match, was also sent off at the end. The Spaniard launched a studs-up challenge on Marko Stankovic and Banerjee doled out the same punishment to Coro as well.