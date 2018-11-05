India’s premier off-spinner R Ashwin called for sightscreen to be turned off behind the striker’s end as well so as to enable to bowlers to view the ball better after an incident in the first T20I between India and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

In the 19th over of the West Indies innings, Umesh Yadav bowled a full ball to Keemo Paul that was smacked back so hard that the bowler’s face was on the firing line. Umesh, however, managed to sway and get his arm up to parry the ball away to long-off for a couple of runs.

While batsmen get to adjust the sightscreen down the ground when taking strike, the bowlers don’t get a say over the sightscreen at the other end which usually displays adverts. Murali Kartik, former India spinner, spoke about this issue on air to which Ashwin brought up an incident from 2011.

“Said this in 2011 when I got hit on the head, finally Kartik talks about how it could be fatal for the bowler if the sight screen isn’t turned off for the bowlers viewing. After all the bowler needs to see the ball too,” Ashwin tweeted.

Said this in 2011 when I got hit on the head, finally @kartikmurali talks about how it could be fatal for the bowler if the sight screen isn’t turned off for the bowlers viewing. After all the bowler needs to see the ball too. #INDvsWI — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 4, 2018

“I have been saying it from my playing days but guess as a commentator it’s imperative that I talk about it,” Kartik responded on Twitter. “Not only fatal also might miss out on wickets in the form of caught and bowled.”

Umpires’ safety is also something that was discussed on air in relation to this. Sunil Gavaskar advocated a mouth guard as a minimum protection for the umpire while helmets have been used recently.

Bruce Oxenford is one of the umpires who has taken cognisance of the fact that the ball travelling back down the ground is increasingly dangerous in the days of big bats and power hitting. He uses an equipment on his left hand that is designed to protect his face if needed.

Ashwin’s remark was widely well received.

Ohh yes I remember that one @ashwinravi99 almost carried for a one bounce 4, but very valid ,totally agree ✋🏻☝🏻👍🏼 https://t.co/DMBokvuI1R — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 4, 2018

Extremely valid points.. hope @BCCI places bowlers’ safety over the 25paise that is earned by those ads on the sightscreen behind the batsman.. — Kailash Chatterjee (@kailash_c27) November 4, 2018