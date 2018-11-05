The struggles of FC Pune City and Chennaiyin FC in this season’s Indian Super League will be hard to digest for their fans. Last season, the teams had a brilliant run and qualified for the play-offs. Chennaiyin FC went on to win the title.

Time is running out for both teams, and at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Stadium, Pune, on Tuesday, they will be searching for the season’s first win.

“Nobody would have thought that two of last year’s semifinalists would be sitting in this position when we are coming close to about one-third of the season. We find ourselves in a position that we don’t want to be in and it’s our responsibility to dig ourselves out of the hole we’re in,” said interim coach Pradyum Reddy.

Reddy took over from the sacked Miguel Angel Portugal and has been trying to get the team back on track. His first attempt was a disaster as they lost 2-4 against FC Goa but a draw against Kerala Blasters FC suggested his team could turn things around.

He now has a battle on his hand. Brazilian striker Diego Carlos has been handed an additional suspension of two matches for his red-card offence against FC Goa, while Marko Stankovic, who scored a blinder last week, could miss out due to an injury he picked up during the match.

The onus will once again be on Emiliano Alfaro, who now has the dubious record of missing two penalties in as many games, and Marcelinho to find their form in front of goal.

Changes expected in Chennaiyin line-up

John Gregory’s Chennaiyin FC are placed 10th after being mediocre in both attack and defence. In fact, alongside Pune, they have the worst defensive record in the league with 11 goals conceded.

“We have had an embarrassing season so far, with just one point in six games. Talking here won’t make any difference, we need to do the talking on the field. Tomorrow night I will be choosing players who have the hunger, and desire to get all three points,” said Gregory.

One can expect Gregory to make changes and hand game-time to players who haven’t been tested before.

Gregory Nelson could find himself back in the starting line-up after two commendable performances as a substitute. Karanjit Singh could see his position in the line-up being taken away by Sanjiban Ghosh as the goalkeeper, too, has been out of form.