India maintained their perfect start in the team event of the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2018 by beating Kenya 5-0 in their second group match on Monday.

India had earlier beaten Sri Lanka by a similar margin. Only Malvika Bansod was taken to three games in that tie, as Lakshya Sen, Krishna Prasad/Dhruv Kapila, Gayatri Gopichand/Tanisha Crasto and Srishti Jupudi and Srikrishna Sai Kumar Podile all won their matches comfortably.

Against Kenya later in the day, Purva Barve opened the proceedings and needed only 13 minutes to beat Krisha Ghia 21-3 21-2. Priyanshu Rajawat took three minutes longer to defeat Meer Solanki 21-7, 21-8. Sahithi Bandi and Thanushree Ramesh then sealed the tie for India by beating Ghia and Shana Patel 21-6, 21-3.

Manjit Singh and Dingku Singh then warmed up with a 21-2, 21-6 win over Urjan and Ujval Shah. Ashwini Bhat and K Saipratheek then completed the whitewash, beating Patel and Solanki 21-3, 21-5.

India are seeded fifth in the team championships and placed in group E, along with Algeria, Faroe Islands, Kenya and their first opponents, Sri Lanka. India will take on Faroe Islands on Tuesday in the morning session. The match will begin at 8.30 am local time (7 pm IST).