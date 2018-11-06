Zimbabwe thumped Bangladesh by 151 runs in the northeastern city of Sylhet on Tuesday to claim their first Test win in five years.

Debutant spinner Brendon Mavuta claimed 4/21 while Sikandar Raza grabbed 3/41 as the visitors bowled out Bangladesh for 169 in the second innings on the fourth day.

This was Zimbabwe’s first Test win since beating Pakistan by 24 runs in Harare in September 2013. Since then, they had gone on a 12-match winless run, including 11 defeats and a draw, before finally winning in Sylhet.

Imrul Kayes hit 43 runs for Bangladesh, top-scoring for the hosts, as Zimbabwe took a 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15.

Bangladesh made 143 runs in the first innings in response to Zimbabwe’s 282. The visitors were then bowled out for 181 runs in the second innings, setting up a 321-run target for the home side.

Bangladesh resumed play on 26/0 on Tuesday but within half-an-hour had lost their first wicket, with others following quickly.

Play started 30 minutes early to make up for lost time after bad light brought a premature end to day three, with Bangladesh still needing 295 runs on a wearing pitch.

The home side – whose best run chase was 217/6 against the West Indies in 2009 – started collapsing once Raza reviewed a leg–before appeal against opener Liton Das.

The umpire gave Liton not out but a TV replay indicated the ball would have hit the stump after pitching outside off – ending Liton’s innings on 23.

One down, Mominul Haque dragged a Jarvis delivery onto his stumps for nine before Raza bowled Imrul Kayes for 43 to leave Bangladesh at 83-3.

Skipper Mahmudullah promoted himself to number four but could not rescue his side and perished for 16, giving a catch to substitute fielder Craig Ervine at short leg off Raza.

Raza then took a spectacular catch at cover on the stroke of lunch to hand debutant Mavuta his maiden Test wicket and send back Nazmul Hossain.

With inputs from Scroll Staff