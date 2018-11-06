Former India cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjerekar on Tuesday escaped unhurt after one of the glass doors of the commentary box at the newly-built Ekana Stadium in Lucknow shattered while they were entering, PTI reported.

The Ekana Stadium, which was renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee International Cricket Stadium by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityananth earlier in the day, made its debut as an international cricket venue for the second Twenty20 International between India and West Indies. Both former cricketers, who were commentating for the match, were lucky to avoid injuries.

“One of the glass doors just crumbled like a pack of cards but luckily no one sustained any injuries. All are safe,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying.

It could have been even worse as mismanagement and chaos ruled the roost during international cricket’s return to the ‘City of Nawabs’ after a hiatus of 24 years. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium is a private property situated inside the Ekana Sportz City, being developed in the outskirts of the state capital. The 50,000-capacity stadium, however, was packed to capacity for the match.