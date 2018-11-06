Indian skeet shooter Angad Vir Singh Bajwa shot a historic gold with a world record to boot, in the men’s skeet event at the eighth Asian Shotgun Championship, being held in Kuwait. This is the first ever gold medal by any Indian skeet shooter at any continental or world level event.

Angad shot a perfect 60 out of 60 in the final round to claim top spot ahead of China’s Di Jin who shot 58. UAE’s Saeed Al Maktoum won bronze with a score of 46.

The Indian shot 121 out of 125 in qualification to be tied at second position with three other shooters. Di Jin shot 124 to top the qualification round. Angad then went into a shoot-off to determine the minor positions and shot 15 targets to Al Maktoum’s 16 to place third.

Local shooter Saad Habib missed his sixth shoot-off target to qualify fourth while Kuwait’s three-time World Champion and Rio Olympics bronze medalist Abdullah Alrashidi qualified fifth with a score of 120. China’s Jiang Yang took the sixth and final qualifying spot with a score of 119 and overcoming a four-man shoot-off.

In the finals, Angad shot like a man possessed and delivered on the promise he had been showing for years now coming up the junior ranks, with a perfect 60 out of 60 to snuff out a world class field and claim the gold.

Gurjoat Khangura, the other Indian in the fray, shot 117 in qualification to finish 13th.