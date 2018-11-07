India’s mixed team registered its third consecutive win in their group E tie, beating the lower ranked Faroe Islands 5-0 in the BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2018 at Markham, Canada. The Indian shuttlers, who are just a tie away from entering the quarterfinals, will play their last group match on Thursday against Algeria.

The team management decided to rest Asian Junior champion and world number three Lakshya Sen and rotated a few others to test their bench strength, giving the players some required match practice before the crucial knockout phase.

In this match, India were put on the path of victory by the men doubles pair of Manjit Khawairapam and Dingku Singh who defeated Jonas Djurhuus and An M. Jacobsen 21-11, 21-7 even as Gayatri Gopichand, playing the women singles, downed Lena Maria Joensen 21-8, 21-7, rather easily to consolidate their lead in 16 minutes.

For Kiran George, who played the men singles next, toyed with Arant A. Myrini 21-6, 21-7 and consuming exactly as many minutes as Gayatri did against her Faroe Islands opponent.

Then it was the turn of the women doubles duo of Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto who handed out a 21-9, 2-19 defeat to Lena aria Joensen and Alma Mohr Pedersen and in the last rubber, Ashwini Bhatt and Saiprateek Krishnaprasad completed the formality by beating Jonas Djurhuus and Sissal Thomsen 21-7, 21-7 in mixed doubles in just about 15 minutes.

Earlier, the Indians, who played Kenya in a late night group match yesterday, tried out the combination of Purvi Barve (women singles), Priyanshu Rajawat (men singles), Sahithi Bandi and Tanushree Ramesh (women doubles), Manjit Khwairakpam and Dingku Singh (men doubles) and Ashwini Bhat and Saiprateek Krishnaprasad (mixed doubles). India had registered a 5-0 win against Kenya.