Indian coach Maymol Rocky, on the eve of India’s match against Nepal in the the 2020 AFC Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament, said her side’s ready for the challenge.

India will take on Nepal on Thursday in their opening encounter in Group C.

After arriving in the Burmese capital of Yangon earlier, the team had its first training session at the Thuwunna Stadium on Wednesday.

“We have come prepared for the tournament. We know that it’s a qualifying round for the next Olympic Games and from our side, we are ready and here to qualify for the next stage,” she said.

India’s opponents, Nepal, are playing the Olympic qualifiers for the first time in their history. “It is our first opportunity of playing at this level and we would like to thank the AFC for this chance. We will try our best to give a good account of ourselves and will learn many important things from this tournament,” said Nepal’s head coach Hari Khadka.

The clash between India and Bangladesh will be a critical one in context of which teams make it to the next round. Bangladesh coach Golam Robbani Choton also talked about his side’s chances and said that his team will look to compete hard.

“We are ready for the challenge. The girls have been training together for the last one year and we hope to provide a tough challenge in every match, and make it to the next round,” he said.