Left-arm spinner Shiva Singh has opened a new debate after bowling a contentious ‘360 degree swirl’ delivery during an under-23 CK Nayudu match between Bengal and Uttar Pradesh.

Bowling around the wicket, Singh swirled 360 degree just as he was approaching the pop-up crease, only to bowl a normal delivery. The batsman defended the ball, but the umpire declared it a dead ball and pulled up the bowler for his ‘transgression’.

Weirdo...!! Have a close look..!! pic.twitter.com/jK6ChzyH2T — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 7, 2018

The video of the incident was shared widely, including by former India spinner Bishan Bedi, on social media platforms, sparking debate over the legitimacy of the delivery. The jury is divided, though. While one set feel the run-up is irrelevant as the ball was released normally. Others felt that the swirl was a deliberate attempt to distract the batsman and flouted cricketing laws.

Batsmen are allowed to change their stance mid-delivery and attempt a switch-hit. Bowlers, though, do not have that luxury and have to inform the umpire before hand. The message is then relayed to the batsman before the bowler can begin his run-up.

Under Law 42 of “Fair and Unfair Play”, section 4: “It is unfair for any fielder deliberately to attempt to distract the striker while he is preparing to receive or receiving a delivery.”

Don’t see the issue here...still left arm around the wicket...🤔 Maybe not in ‘spirit of the game’ @johanblack80 @luciano1721 😳🏏 pic.twitter.com/ptsytvtqGS — Dave Nosworthy (@DONCRICKET) November 8, 2018

What about switch hits, reverse sweeps and other fancy shots.. Why can't the bowler also perform some antics as far as the delivery is bowled legally. — KP (@KunalHasArrived) November 7, 2018

Clearly that’s unique and must be appreciated. That takes some tough practice to keep it in line after that twist and turn . If Modern day batsmen can play all kind of scoops , @ICC should allow this kind of bowling talent too. — Binu Kumar (@v2bikum) November 8, 2018

My understanding is the umpire has to see the delivery take place and that it's overarm and not a no ball. Also its what the bowler declared he/she was bowling, as right/left arm over/round. So a fair delivery for me. — Mark Aspin (@Markaspin16) November 7, 2018

Clarification: Shiva Singh was mentioned to be a Bengal player in an earlier version of the article. He plays for UP. The error is regretted.