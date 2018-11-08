Cricket Australia could consider lifting bans on tainted cricketers David Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft, the board’s CEO Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday.

The board is under pressure from the Australian Cricketers’ Association to end the bans after the release of the Longstaff review revealed that a lot of the blame for the ball-tampering scandal lied with the CA.

“The ACA submission around the players’ sanctions was received by the board a few days ago,” Roberts told reporters. “It was addressed to the board rather than to me or all management. So not for me to comment on a board matter other than to say that the board will be respecting that submission and giving it due consideration.”

Smith and vice-captain Warner were handed a 12-month suspension after the ball-tampering scandal broke in March. Bancroft, meanwhile, was banned for nine months.