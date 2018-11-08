Youth Olympics and Asian Games Champion Saurabh Chaudhary led a golden sweep for India in the 10m Air Pistol Junior Men’s event at the ongoing 11th Asian Airgun Championships, being held in Kuwait city, Kuwait on Thursday.

Chaudhary first combined with compatriots Arjun Singh Cheema and Anmol Jain to log total of 1731 to win the Team Gold and then shot 239.8 in the individual final to leave Arjun in second place and bag a double Gold on the day. The trio missed the World and Asian Junior record by a mere point in the process.

Anmol finished fourth with a score of 195.1 as Chinese Taipei’s Huang Wei-Te clinched the individual Bronze with a score of 218.0 to deny India a clean sweep.

Earlier, Indian shooters dominated the qualifying stages with Arjun topping the standings with a score of 578 after 60 shots. Anmol Jain was second with 577 while Saurabh placed third with a score of 576 as all three made it to the eight-man final.

This takes India’s tally to 10 medals from the competition with three gold, five silvers and two bronze medals. Manu Bhaker and Abhidnya Patil are also slated to feature in the Junior Women’s 10m Air Pistol final later in the day and have already won the team silver in the event along with Neha as the third Indian in the fray, who missed making the final eight.