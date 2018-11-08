Two late goals by FC Goa helped them overcome Delhi Dynamos 3-2 in an Indian Super League encounter at the Fatorda Stadium.

Edu Bedia’s brace and Brandon Fernandes’ goal were enough to help Goa come back from a 0-1 and 1-2 deficit as Bikramjit Singh and Lallinzuala Chhangte scored the goals for the Dynamos.

It was Bikramjit who set the ball rolling for the visitors as he popped up with a goal as early as the sixth minute. Receiving the ball in midfield, he took a shot from 30 yards out which caught Mohammed Nawaz out by surprise, giving Delhi a shock lead.

Goa, the season’s top scorers, toiled throughout the first half but to no avail. Bedia brought them back into the match just after half-time as he ran onto Mandar Rao Dessai’s cut-back, rolling it past Francisco Dorronsoro in the Delhi goal.

Delhi would not give up easily and regained the lead in the 70th minute. Nandakumar Sekar ghosted in behind Mandar and back-heeled it to Chhangte who had the easiest of finishes for his second goal of the season.

Sergio Lobera’s side though chased the game and their tenacity paid off when they equalised for the second time in the match in the 82nd minute. Brandon, on as a substitute, struck a low shot which bounced right before Dorronsoro, beating him at his near post.

It was Bedia who completed the turnaround, as he flicked Hugo Boumous’ free-kick into the net to shatter Delhi hearts in the 89th minute. Goa climb back to the top of the table with 13 points while winless Delhi are second from bottom with four points from their eight games.