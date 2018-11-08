Haryana Steelers lost to Dabang Delhi for the first time ever in PKL history as they went down 33-39 in the Noida leg of the sixth season of the Pro Kabaddi League on Thursday.

At the start of the match, the two teams were yet again at par with each other like their previous meeting at Sonepat. For the Steelers, the first three points came easily with Naveen and Kuldeep Singh showing great energy on the mat.

However, Delhi upped their game instantly as Chandran Ranjit looked to attack from the outset. He was later joined by Meraj Sheykh, who was a played a major role in inflicting an all-out on Steelers.

With captain Kandola leading the fight back, he was complemented by a strong Monu Goyat, who came on as a substitute. Along with Mayur Shivtarkar, he gave Delhi a run for their money inflicting an all-out on them, ending the first half for Steelers on a high as they lead 19-15.

The second half began slowly with both teams looking to focus more on their defence. Delhi, however, changed gears and attacked consistently to pull off another all-out on Steelers, taking a crucial 8 point lead.

Monu Goyat, who did not feature in starting seven, kept the Dhaakad Boys’ fight back on track, earning three quick points for his team. He brought the difference in points to just four from the initial eight point gap.

Goyat, who was back in form, earned his second Super 10 of the season and finished with 11 points. However, it was not enough to take his side to the other side of the finishing line as Steelers went down to Dabang Delhi. Steelers will take on a strong U Mumba team in their next game on the 11th of November at Mumbai.

