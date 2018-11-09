A new chapter in the history of women’s cricket will be written when ICC Women’s World T20 begins on Friday, 9 November — the first time the tournament is held as a standalone event. It is also the first ICC women’s global event to be fully televised, with full implementation of Decision Review System as well.

The Guyana National Stadium in Georgetown will host six teams on the first day in a triple-header. India and New Zealand will kick things off, while the hosts and defending champions Windies will play last under lights.

The captains of the six sides taking the field on the opening day spoke to the media. Below are excerpts from their interactions.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur

On the T20 format:

“Everything is equal in the short format. You cannot say this team is better and you can win easily with these teams anymore. It only depends on how you are going on that particular day.

“I think the only thing in the short format is that you have to be more focused and more aware and always be on your toes. Only then can you win games.”

On her captaincy:

“Well, I have learned a lot now because earlier I was always aggressive on the field and I have learned how I can stay calm. Because now it’s not just about how I am playing for my team. Now it’s about how can I [bring out] the performance from other players also. So sometimes if things didn’t work according to me I have to think about the other players also.

“So I think I feel now I’m more calm on the ground and I can think how I can get performance from the other players also.”

On the improvements for the women’s game

“After the World Cup, after last year, we got a really good setup in India. I think our domestic level improved a lot now. We’re getting more number of games. And I think it’s only about your performance. If you do well and then only people like to watch you. And I think it depends on us like how we’re playing, and I think we improved our cricket. And that’s the reason we’re getting a lot of things right now, and I think that goes to the other teams also. And if you do well, you will definitely get a good setup in domestic cricket and at the international level as well.”

Australia captain Meg Lanning

“T20 is changing all the time. It can change within one ball or an over. You need to be able to play according to what the situation is. I think as a squad we’ve been able to do that over the last probably 12 months.

“We’ve adapted well. Yeah, so I think our team is in a really good position to be able to do that. If you don’t adapt to what you’re doing, you’re probably going to get left behind.”

Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun:

“We have done well in the Asia Cup, especially winning twice against India which was very critical. I’m a bit concerned about the last series against Pakistan.

“Since then we have come to the West Indies a week ahead of the tournament, and so far seem to be in good form. We’re hoping to do well in the World Cup.”

New Zealand captain Amy Satterthwaite:

“Every game for us is going to be important. I think it’s easy to look at that (first) game (against India) and probably highlight it as a really important game, but equally we know that, if we’re going to be successful in this tournament, we have to win the majority of our games.

“I don’t think it’s a disadvantage to have it first off. I think it’s a good place to be that you’ve got to hit the ground running.”

Pakistan captain Javeria Khan:

“We have a young team and there is quite a lot of spark in the team. And T20 is a game where anyone can win a match day on a given day.

“The girls are really excited to play amongst the best teams and express their talent because our matches are not usually televised like this. So it’s good exposure for the girls and everyone wants to showcase their talent in front of the whole world.”

Windies captain Stafanie Taylor:

“Yeah, there’s a bit of pressure being defending champions and playing at home. And we’re trying to manage that within the group and just think about our game and how we want to play, and just go out there and play our style of cricket.

“Good crowds really help. When you look at our team, or the whole Caribbean, we love a bit of music; that vibrancy is good and I feel when we hear a bit of music that kind of pumps us up and we are ready to get ready to rock and roll.”

(With ICC inputs)