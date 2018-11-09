England all-rounder Katherine Brunt was forced out of the ICC Women’s World T20 with a back injury, ECB announced on Friday. Fran Wilson has been called up to as her replacement.

Brunt suffered a flare-up of an existing back injury during the warm-up match against India in Guyana and on Friday has been withdrawn from the squad, stated an ICC media release.

The all-rounder completed only five balls of her first over in the Guyana National Stadium before leaving the field in discomfort.

Speaking about the injury after the warm-up fixture against India, England coach Mark Robinson said: “We planned that she [Brunt] might not make it, but we had to give her every chance.”

Fran Wilson will join up with the squad in St Lucia but is not expected to be considered for selection by England for their opener against Sri Lanka at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Saturday.