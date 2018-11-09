The ICC Women’s World T20 is entering uncharted territory as it becomes the first global women’s cricket event to be completely telecast.

The tournament starts on Friday with India taking on New Zealand in a Group B fixture.

The sixth edition is hosted by the defending champions West Indies. With three-times champions Australia starting as favourites, the 10-team tournament is the first time the World T20 is being held as a standalone event.

Here’s the full schedule of the tournament. India’s fixtures marked bold. (Timings in IST)

Qualifier 1 - Bangladesh, Qualifier 2 - Ireland

9 November

India vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

Australia vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – (10th Nov, 1:30 am IST)

West Indies vs Bangladesh, Group A at Guyana – (10th Nov, 5:30 am IST)

10 November

England vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – (11th Nov, 1:30 am IST)

11 November

India vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

Australia vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – (12th Nov, 1:30 am IST)

12 November

England vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (13 Nov, 1:30 am IST)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (13th Nov, 5:30 am IST)

13 November

Pakistan vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – (14 Nov, 1:30 am IST)

Australia vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – (14 Nov, 5:30 am IST)

14 November

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (!5 Nov, 1:30 am IST)

West Indies vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (15 Nov, 5:30 am IST)

15th November

India vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

New Zealand vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – (16 Nov 1:30 am IST )

16 November

England vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (17 Nov 1:30 am IST)

West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – (17 Nov 5:30 am IST)

17th November

India vs Australia, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST

New Zealand vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – (18 Nov, 1:30 am IST)

18 November

West Indies vs England, Group A at St Lucia – (19 Nov, 1:30 am IST)

South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (19 Nov, 5:30 am IST)

22 November:

A1 vs B2, 1st Semi-final at Antigua – (23rd Nov, 1:30 am IST)

A2 vs B1, 2nd Semi-final at Antigua – (23rd Nov, 5:30 am IST)

24 November

TBD vs TBD, Final at Antigua – (25th Nov, 5:30 am IST)