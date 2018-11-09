The ICC Women’s World T20 is entering uncharted territory as it becomes the first global women’s cricket event to be completely telecast.
The tournament starts on Friday with India taking on New Zealand in a Group B fixture.
The sixth edition is hosted by the defending champions West Indies. With three-times champions Australia starting as favourites, the 10-team tournament is the first time the World T20 is being held as a standalone event.
Here’s the full schedule of the tournament. India’s fixtures marked bold. (Timings in IST)
9 November
India vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
Australia vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – (10th Nov, 1:30 am IST)
West Indies vs Bangladesh, Group A at Guyana – (10th Nov, 5:30 am IST)
10 November
England vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – (11th Nov, 1:30 am IST)
11 November
India vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
Australia vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – (12th Nov, 1:30 am IST)
12 November
England vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (13 Nov, 1:30 am IST)
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (13th Nov, 5:30 am IST)
13 November
Pakistan vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – (14 Nov, 1:30 am IST)
Australia vs New Zealand, Group B at Guyana – (14 Nov, 5:30 am IST)
14 November
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (!5 Nov, 1:30 am IST)
West Indies vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (15 Nov, 5:30 am IST)
15th November
India vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
New Zealand vs Pakistan, Group B at Guyana – (16 Nov 1:30 am IST )
16 November
England vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (17 Nov 1:30 am IST)
West Indies vs Sri Lanka, Group A at St Lucia – (17 Nov 5:30 am IST)
17th November
India vs Australia, Group B at Guyana – 8:30 pm IST
New Zealand vs Ireland, Group B at Guyana – (18 Nov, 1:30 am IST)
18 November
West Indies vs England, Group A at St Lucia – (19 Nov, 1:30 am IST)
South Africa vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (19 Nov, 5:30 am IST)
22 November:
A1 vs B2, 1st Semi-final at Antigua – (23rd Nov, 1:30 am IST)
A2 vs B1, 2nd Semi-final at Antigua – (23rd Nov, 5:30 am IST)
24 November
TBD vs TBD, Final at Antigua – (25th Nov, 5:30 am IST)