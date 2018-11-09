Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary won the 10m Air Pistol mixed team with a junior world record score on the last day of the Asian Airgun Championships in Kuwait, beating the Chinese pair of Wang Xiaoyu and Hong Shuqi in the final on Friday.

India’s junior shooting squad thus ended the championships with a tally of 11 medals, including four gold. Youth Olympic Games champions Manu and Saurabh finished with a score of 485.4 in the final, well ahead of the Chinese who managed 477.9. A second Chinese team won bronze while India’s second pair in the finals, Abhidnya Patil and Anmol Jain finished fourth.

Earlier in qualifying, the pair of Manu and Saurabh were second among five qualifying teams with a combined score of 762 out of 800. They logged the same score as the table topping Chinese pair of Wang and Hong, but lost out due to lesser inner 10s. Abhidnya and Anmol were third with a total score of 760.

This was also Saurabh’s third gold medal in two days, having won the team and individual 10m Air Pistol events on Thursday.