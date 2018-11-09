India’s G Sathiyan’s solid run in the Austrian Open ended in defeat on Friday with a 1-4 loss to China’s Xu Xin.

Xu Xin won the first two games 11-1, 11-7 before the Indian made a spirited comeback in the third game, winning 11-7. The Chinese went on to win the final two games by a comprehensive margin, sealing the game with victories of 11-2, 11-4.

The Chennai lad notched up what he called “the best win of my career” as he beat world No 16 Marcos Freitas 4-3 in the first round of the Austrian Open on Thursday. However, he was outclassed by the Asian Games gold medallist.