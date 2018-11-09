Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a scintillating century against New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the first match of the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 on Friday.

Kaur became the first Indian woman to score a century in T20Is.

She smashed eight sixes in her innings of 103 that came in just 51 balls. She led India’s fightback from 40/3 alongside youngster Jemimah Rodrigues.

Kaur’s innings helped India post 194/5 — the highest score in women’s World T20.

The innings sparked reminders of her magnificent 171* against Australia in the World Cup in Derby in 2017.

Kaur started off slow but she got her eye in, there was no stopping her. She hit eight sixes, and seven fours.

Twitter was abuzz with praise for what turned out to be another Kaur classic.

Here’s a selection of the best reactions.

Just so y’all know, The Harmanator is currently in full beast mode at Providence. There’s a mini-beast at the other end in Roduigues, too. #NZvIND #WWT20 — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) November 9, 2018

Well played Kaur 👏🏽 Amazing innings and great start to the #WT20 👌🏽👌🏽👌🏽 — Hayley Matthews (@MyNameIs_Hayley) November 9, 2018

Think Harmanpreet Kaur could solve India's middle order issues ahead of the 2019 World Cup. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) November 9, 2018

Perhaps Harmanpreet Kaur can step into the No 5 position in the Indian men’s team too..what a sensational 💯..I didn’t tweet earlier because I didn’t want to jinx her 🤭 #NZvIND #WWT20 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 9, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the eight woman to score a century in a T20I, the first Indian, and the first to score one against New Zealand. #WT20 #NZvIND — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) November 9, 2018

That last six was 85 Mtrs long! Reminiscent of her brutal hitting against Australia in the semifinals of the World Cup! — niraj khemani (@nirajkhemani) November 9, 2018

1st 50 of the WC 2018

Har man Boley Kaur Kaur 😍 #IndvNz #Wt20 — Monica (@monicas004) November 9, 2018

One day I want to send a microscopic electrical probe into #harmanpreetkaur's brain and see how it lights up when a big tournament or match comes around. Freaky big match temperament.

Don't take your eyes off her!#WatchThis #WT20 — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) November 9, 2018

Hitting right out of the top drawer. Can Harmanpreet Kaur get a century? Shots similar to the ones she played during 'that' knock in Derby last year. Joy to watch. #wwt20 — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) November 9, 2018

When I grow up I want to be Harmanpreet Kaur. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) November 9, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur becomes the first Indian skipper to hit a six in a Women's World T20 match.#WWT20 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 9, 2018

Harmanpreet Kaur now holds the record of scoring most runs in an individual innings for India in a Women’s World T20 match, going past her 77 runs v Bangladesh Women at Sylhet in 2014.#WWT20 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) November 9, 2018