Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur smashed a scintillating century against New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana in the first match of the 2018 ICC Women’s World T20 on Friday.
Kaur became the first Indian woman to score a century in T20Is.
She smashed eight sixes in her innings of 103 that came in just 51 balls. She led India’s fightback from 40/3 alongside youngster Jemimah Rodrigues.
Kaur’s innings helped India post 194/5 — the highest score in women’s World T20.
The innings sparked reminders of her magnificent 171* against Australia in the World Cup in Derby in 2017.
Kaur started off slow but she got her eye in, there was no stopping her. She hit eight sixes, and seven fours.
Twitter was abuzz with praise for what turned out to be another Kaur classic.
Here’s a selection of the best reactions.