G Sathiyan’s dazzling run in the prestigious 2018 ITTF World Tour Platinum Austrian Open in Linz came to a brave end as he went down fighting to World No. 2 Xin Xu of China on Friday night.

Sathiyan, who upset World No. 17 Sangeun Jeong of Korea and World No. 16 Marcos Freitas of Portugal to earn a berth in the Round of 16, lost 1-4 after a spirited fight.

The Indian table tennis star lost the first game 1-11, failing to find his rhythm and perhaps afflicted by nerves. He rebounded in the next game but still couldn’t force a win.

In the third game, however, it was Sathiyan all the way, as he attacked and posted a smart 11-7 win. But the left-handed Chinese killed any hopes of a comeback and another mega upset, wrapping up the next two games 11-2, 11-4 rather easily.

“It was a tough match against Xin but these wins have given me confidence. I know I will strive further now and will come back stronger,” Sathiyan said after the pre-quarter defeat.