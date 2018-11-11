Sri Lanka’s skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the second Test against England after injuring himself in the opening match of the series, the cricket board said Sunday.

It is also doubtful he will return for the third and final Test after being ruled out by doctors for two weeks, Sri Lanka Cricket said.

Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka while Charith Asalanka will be inducted into the team as a replacement. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake quit for “personal reasons” and was replaced by Jeryl Woutersz, the SLC said.

The next Test against England begins Wednesday at Pallekele and the final match will be in Colombo from November 23 to 27. England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series with a commanding 211-run win at Galle.

Akila Dananjaya reported

Sri Lanka off-spinner Akila Dananjaya has been reported with a suspect bowling action during the first Test against England, the International Cricket Council said in a release. The match officials’ report, which was handed over to the Sri Lanka team management, cited concerns about the legality of the 25-year-old’s bowling action.

Dananjaya’s bowling action will now be scrutinised further under the ICC process relating to suspected illegal bowling actions reported in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

He is required to undergo testing within 14 days and, during this period, Dananjaya is permitted to continue bowling in international cricket until the results of the testing are known.