Felix Chidi’s brace helped Neroca FC defeat Real Kashmir FC 0-2 at the latter’s den in Srinagar on Sunday.

Neroca FC earned their first win of the 12th edition of I-League while handing Real Kashmir FC their first defeat of the season.

Felix Chidi deservingly was also adjudged as the Hero of the Match at the TRC Turf Stadium.

The first half began with visitors Neroca FC pressing hard, but Real Kashmir FC, known as the Snow Leopards, made their intentions clear as they attacked in continuous succession through Krizo and Danish with ample help from the flanks but were unable to find the back of the net even once.

The hosts had their first chance to score early as the fifth minute when a defensive lapse inside the Neroca half saw Danish Farooq gallop towards the ball making a fine attempt to score but an equally good save by Neroca’s Italian Goalkeeper Mauro Boerchio denied an early lead for the home team gifting a corner.

The failed corner saw Neroca launch a counter and they would have even scored but a fine sliding tackle by Ravanan Dharmaraj of RKFC inches before the goal line in the nick of time ensured the scoreboard remained 0-0.

The high tempo of the game from Real Kashmir coupled with long balls saw the hosts having many opportunities to score but that lack of a finishing touch was something that haunted them throughout. The closest that Real Kashmir came to scoring was in the 15th minute when a corner kick landed in front of Krizo for a header that unfortunately hit the inside of the post and moved out to be easily cleared by the Neroca defenders.

It was till then the hosts looked more threatening and menacing. However, in 28th minute, a cross from Neroca’s Ashok Singh from the left landed right in front of Chidi who made no mistakes in putting his foot forward to help the ball slide into the goal that saw Neroca FC draw the first blood in the high paced first half of the game.

The game thereafter saw Neroca FC shifting gears but Real Kashmir’s defensive wall were efficient enough. The first 45 minutes of the game came to an end with the scoreboard reading 0-1 in favour of Neroca FC.

The second half began with the Real Kashmir again on the attack.

In the 63rd minute, Real Kashmir made an impressive attempt to score but Krizo’s shot again hit the post to be collected comfortably by Mauro.

Neroca FC doubled their lead in the 74th minute when another defensive lapse by Real Kashmir saw Chidi make no mistakes in earning his second goal of the day.

Real Kashmir, who were now in a desperate situation had a brilliant chance in the 88th minute when Danish Farooq missed a sitter.

Neroca FC now with one win, two draws and one loss has 5 points and is placed fourth while Real Kashmir FC is now placed sixth in the table.