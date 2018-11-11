Kerala Blasters lost 0-3 to Goa in an Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday.

A Ferran Corominas double did the damage for the visitors in the first half, as Manvir Singh added a third after coming on as a substitute. Brandon Fernandes’ goal against Delhi was rewarded with a place in the starting line-up with Hugo Boumous dropping to the bench.

Carlos Pena started as left-back ahead of Mandar Rao Dessai. For Kerala, Poplatnik started as did Anas Edathodika, with Nemanja Lakic-Pesic dropped.

Coro bagged his first goal of the night when a corner made its way to Ahmed Jahouh who crossed it back in for the Spaniard to head home. On the stroke of half-time, Coro made it eight goals for the season when he cut in from the left, and planted the shot beyond Naveen Kumar.

Manvir Singh, lost his marker Sandesh Jhingan during a corner and he headed it home to seal the game for the visiting team. Len Doungel tried his hardest, first drawing a good save out of Mohammed Nawaz and setting up Vineeth afterwards, whose weak finish was cleared off the line.

Nikola Krcmarevic converted Jhingan’s low cross but it was a mere consolation for the Blasters, who now have seven points from as many games. Goa are top of the table with 16 points from six matches.