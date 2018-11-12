Alyssa Healy scored the fastest half century of the ICC Women’s World T20 tournament to help Australia thrash Ireland by nine wickets to stay on top of the Group B standing ahead of India on better run-rate.

Healy reached the 50-run mark in 21 balls as Australia chased down the modest 94-run target in just 9.1 overs. New Zealand’s Sophie Devine holds the record for the fastest T20 half century in 18 balls.

The 28-year-old, who had made 48 runs in the opening match, remained unbeaten on 56 and also became only the third wicketkeeper to score more than 1000 runs in T20 internationals.

Earlier, Ireland could not build on a strong start during the powerplay and were restricted to 93 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs. Opting to bat first, the Irish women scored 27 runs without losing any wicket in the first powerplay but lost four wickets before the half way mark of their innings.

Captain Laura Delany (14 not out) and Kim Garth (24) added 41 runs in 40 balls for the sixth wicket to take their team near the three figure mark. Ellyse Perry claimed two wickets while Megan Schutt took her T20 international wickets tally to fifty.

Australia will now face New Zealand on Tuesday and a win would assure them a place in the semifinals.