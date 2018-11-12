A match of the Western India Football Association (Wifa) organised Women’s Championship, to be held a day after Diwali on 8 November, was rescheduled after match officials failed to show up due to miscommunication. The game will be played on Monday, 12 November instead.

The Women’s Championship, played in Mumbai, also doubles up as the qualifiers for the third edition of the Indian Women’s League.

The Group A match was supposed to be played between the Premier India Football Academy (PIFA) and Future Stars in the Diwali week at the Cooperage Stadium. But it was called off on the day despite both the teams turning up as the organisers, Wifa, had neither referees nor other match officials present

The Wifa said there was some miscommunication about the time of the match. “It was the day after Diwali and there was some miscommunication among the referees and the officials were not informed. And by the time the officials came, one of the team had left the ground,” Wifa secretary Souter Vaz told Scroll.in.

The match was then scheduled for Monday evening.