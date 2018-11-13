The fifth week of Indian Super League action firmly brought the spotlight on a settling table, where the contenders for a play-off spot are becoming clearer by the match.

Chief among them are FC Goa of Sergio Lobera, who won both their matches to re-claim the top spot in the table. Bengaluru FC also returned to ISL action against Kerala Blasters, who look like they’re fast slipping away in the race for the top four.

NorthEast United, holding their own this season under Eelco Schattorie, finally tasted defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC, who seem to be going through somewhat of a purple patch. Last not least, Chennaiyin FC showed there was still life in John Gregory’s team after they downed Pune City away from home.

Goa bounce back

Sergio Lobera and Goa’s momentum was cut short when Cesar Ferrando’s Jamshedpur dismantled them 4-1 at the JRD Tata Stadium. With Coro absent through suspension for that game, there was reasonable cause to believe that this Goa side could still get back on track.

And so they did, racking up two victories this week. First, a stubborn Delhi Dynamos were beaten, just about 3-2. Goa showed commendable resistance after Delhi took the lead twice at 1-0 and 2-1. Brandon Fernandes came on late to equalise before Edu Bedia struck his second to pip Delhi.

Then it was Kerala’s turn to face a returning Coro. He put them to the sword twice in the first half, effectively ending the home side’s chances of salvaging anything out of this match. This 3-1 win meant that Goa reclaimed top spot with 16 points.

Early prediction: Four teams for two spots

The magic number last season for the knock out berth was 30 points. Chennaiyin gaffer John Gregory reckoned this number could be 29 this time around.

Goa have already bagged more than half of those and should make it with ample time to spare, irrespective of the result against Bengaluru on the 22nd of this month. BFC themselves are on 13 points from five games, and will look to make it 16 against Goa. If they can keep this form going, Bengaluru should easily join Goa in the final four.

Then comes the mid-table and here’s where it becomes interesting. Mumbai City, Jamshedpur, NorthEast United and ATK are separated by three points with only Schattorie’s NorthEast having played a game fewer.

Mumbai are the surprise package, having punched above their weight despite a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Goa. Jamshedpur and ATK have to be considered the favourites, given the quality in their ranks while NorthEast’s reliance on Bartholomew Ogbeche could prove to be their undoing.

Jamshedpur and NorthEast: A study in contrast

The Steelmen and the Highlanders, the two teams fighting for a play-off spot couldn’t be more different. While the former have converted winning positions into draws, the latter have struck late, been more opportunistic and taken their chances especially effectively.

NorthEast’s unbeaten run came to an end against Mumbai City this week as the Islanders held on in Guwahati for a 1-0 win. However, NorthEast, who have never reached the play-offs, have drawn or beaten the teams higher up in the table. Late goals helped them draw against Goa and beat ATK, while Jamshedpur were held 1-1.

Ferrando’s Jamshedpur, admittedly with more quality in their ranks and a goals per game ratio of two bettered only by Goa, really should have more points on the board. The six points dropped against Kerala Blasters, NorthEast and Delhi will hurt, especially the late goals.

With Tim Cahill, Gaurav Mukhi, Sergio Cidoncha, Mario Arques, Michael Soosairaj in their ranks, Jamshedpur have the quality but must make it count after the international break.

Post the break, they face the bottom four sides in the table. Four wins or even three out of this stretch of five matches, which also includes facing NorthEast, could push Jamshedpur to the cusp of the play-offs.

Delhi and Pune City cannot manage a win

The only two sides that are left without a single victory this season, could do with more luck. Delhi took the lead twice against Goa, only to throw it and the match away in the dying minutes. They conceded late against NorthEast as well, to round off a miserable first half of the ISL season.

Pune City, better organised after the sacking of Miguel Angel Portugal, simply do not have the personnel for a top-four challenge. Pradhyum Reddy has tried chopping and changing his defence but to no avail as they crashed to a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Chennaiyin, who were without a win till that point.

Against ATK, they defended staunchly for more than 80 minutes, only to concede at the very end. These two teams are surely out of the reckoning for a play-off spot. Stranger things have occurred in football, but this is a season best forgotten for Delhi and Pune City.