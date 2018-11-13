India captain Virat Kohli and pacer Jasprit Bumrah maintained their top positions in the latest ICC ODI rankings for batsmen and bowlers published on Tuesday.

Kohli remained in pole position with 899 points, while India’s limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma also kept his second spot.

Rohit’s opening partner Shikhar Dhawan is the third Indian in the top-10 at eighth position, hopping up one spot from the previous list. Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is ranked 20th in the latest list.

In the bowlers’ rankings, there are three Indians in the top five with Bumrah on top, having 841 points. Kuldeep Yadav maintained his third place, while his wrist spin twin Yuzvendra Chahal leaped three places to be fifth.

Rashid Khan of Afghanistan, with 353 points, is the top-ranked ODI all-rounder in world cricket right now. There is no Indian among the top-10 all-rounders in ODIs currently. Kuldeep is the highest-ranked all-rounder from India, in 14th position.

In the overall team rankings, India with 121 points, remained second behind England (126 points). New Zealand are third with 112 points.

With inputs from PTI