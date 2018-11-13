Rohit Sharma, who was originally named in India A’s squad for the first four-day match against New Zealand A, has been advised rest by the Board of Control for Cricket in India medical team, a press release stated on Tuesday.

“In consultation with the team management and the All-India Senior Selection Committee, the decision was taken keeping in mind his recent workload,” the released stated.

The first unofficial Test in New Zealand, scheduled in Mount Maunganui, starts from from November 16. All six players have been picked for the four-Test series in Australia, beginning December 6. India A are scheduled to play three unofficial Tests and as many one-dayers in New Zealand.

Sharma was named in the A squad alongside Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Murali Vijay, Prithvi Shaw, Parthiv Patel and Hanuma Vihari – who are all part of the Test squad for Australia.

Sharma will now travel with India’s Twenty20 squad that will leave for Australia on November 16 from Mumbai. Rahul Dravid had recently said that the focus will be on red-ball cricket during India A’s tour of New Zealand considering his players play in a lot of limited-overs cricket as it is.

“The push from my perspective and some of the thinking and planning that has gone into is that we try and improve our longer format cricket, especially when travelling overseas,” Dravid said. “Keeping that in mind, we have increased the number of Test matches. We are trying to increase the amount of red ball cricket that our boys can get to experience.”

(With PTI inputs)