Telugu Titans notched up a win in their Inter-zone match of the Pro Kabaddi League at Mumbai on Tuesday after they got better of their opponents Puneri Paltan 28-25, PTI reported.

For the Telugu Titans, Rahul Chaudhari (8 points), Nilesh Salunkhe (6 points), Krushan Madane (4 points) emerged as heroes. Pune made a splendid comeback in the dying moments of the game but that wasn’t enough for a win.

Telugu Titans took an initial 3-1 lead after a few empty raids by the Pune team. But a Super Tackle in the seventh minute by Pune brought them back into the game to reduce the deficit to 4-5. Another Super Tackle by Puneri Paltan helped them to level scores 6-6, with 10 minutes remaining for the end of first half.

But, Telugu Titans soon came back and inflicted the first all-out of the match to surge ahead to 11-7 and successful raids kept on increasing their lead which soon became 14-8. Rahul Chaudhari earned his side two more points to make it 17-8.

At the halfway stage, Telugu Titans comfortably were poised ahead at 17-11. After the change of ends, Telugu Titans inflicted another all-out as their lead surged to 22-12 with 15 minutes for the final whistle.

When it seemed that Hyderabad could win it easily, Pune seemed to bounce back with a few successful raids and tackles to make it 19-27, but still were playing the catch-up game. Pune inflicted their first all-out to make it 24-27, but Telugu Titans held their nerves to emerge triumphant.

On Wednesday, Tamil Thalaivas take on Haryana Steelers while U Mumba clash with Bengaluru Bulls.