Celebrity magazine GQ, which named tennis star Serena Williams as their Woman of the Year, has sparked a social media controversy after the word “woman” was in quotes on the magazine cover.

The 37-year-old Williams returned to the circuit earlier this year after giving birth to a girl and reached the finals of Wimbledon and US Open and deserved the Woman of the Year honour.

GQ started making women part of their Men of Year honour list from 2003. This year the magazine has named Michael B Jordan, Henry Golding and Johan Hill as the Men of the Year.

In the past, Williams had spoken about how she would get called a man due to her muscular body and had mentioned the same in one of her reddit post.

However, what got social media in a frenzy was the cover of the magazine with Williams wearing a black dress and had “woman” written in quotes and many felt that it was insensitive.

Serena Williams made it on the cover of GQ and rises controversy because Woman was written in quotations. What do you guys think? Given our history with gender inequality was it insensitive? #USUJCOM2010 pic.twitter.com/ScRubyJDdc — Priscilla ॐ (@PRodPriscilla) November 13, 2018

Though both Williams and the magazine have not commented on the issue yet, CNN explained that the typography on the cover was handwritten by designer Virgil Abloh, who uses quotation marks in his works.

Abloh had earlier worked with Williams and Nike to design the player’s US Open outfit which had “Serena” in quotes on her trainers and “Logo” on her dress.

Here are a few twitter reactions on the issue

@GQMagazine Please explain to me why GQ Magazine’s Editorial Team felt that quote marks were necessary on the Serena Williams’ Woman of the Year Cover. I Really Really Need to Know. I’m Expecting an Answer😡🙄🤷🏽‍♀️🤔👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/qGNPNJI4Rq — Y•S•A•N•N•E (@YsanneBueno) November 13, 2018