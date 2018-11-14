Parvinder Chaudhary, an 18-year-old athlete who represented India at the international level, committed suicide on Tuesday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his hostel room at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium premises, reported PTI.

The suicide has prompted the Sports Authority of India to order a “departmental inquiry”. The inquiry will be headed by SAI Secretary Swarn Singh Chabra, with Director General Neelam Kapur saying it will be completed within a week.

Hailing from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Chaudhary was declared brain dead by the time he was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital.

“He was alive when he was taken to Safdarjung [Hospital] but was brain dead and doctors couldn’t revive him,” the report quoted an unnamed SAI official as saying. “His roommate and all the trainees and staff at JLN stadium were completely surprised by his act as the entire day he trained and showed no signs of depression.”

According to Kapur, the reason for the suicide could be an argument Chaudhary had with his father over financial matters. “What we came to know is that the boy had an argument with his father in the morning on phone after which his sister came to meet him in evening,” Kapur was quoted as saying. “He took the step in front of his sister after threatening her. She came out screaming and our staff immediately went there and brought him down.”

Chaudhary, who was residing in room No 69 of the JLN Stadium hostel since November 2016 and was training for 100- and 200-metre races, came back to his room at 5.30 pm on Tuesday and committed suicide half an hour later, PTI reported.

In 2017, Chaudhary was selected for the Asian Youth Championships in Bangkok and won a gold medal in the relay. He also participated at the World Youth Championships last July.