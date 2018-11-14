National-level gymnast Aakash Bagade suffered a spine fracture during training on Monday due to which his entire body below the shoulder has been paralysed.

The 21-year-old from Nanded, who has been currently training in Pune for over a year, was attempting a double sault when he fell on his shoulder and injured himself, explained his coach Madhura Tambe in Pune.

“We took him to Jahangir [Hospital] where the doctors said that he has a fracture in his C4 [vertebra] and will now need a surgery,” she told Scroll.in.

Bagade, a national medallist in tumbling, had also represented Maharashtra in Artistic Gymnastics and had moved to Pune to pursue engineering and gymnastics.

Bagade was moved to Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday as his condition had worsened. His family is looking to raise money for the surgery. “His father has retired from the army and we are now trying to raise money for the surgery,” said Bagade’s uncle Navnath Pente.