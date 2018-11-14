New Zealand have been fined for slow over-rate in their 33-run loss to Australia at the ongoing Women’s World T20 in Guyana on Tuesday, an ICC media release stated.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Langton Rusere and Shaun George, third umpire Gregory Brathwaite and fourth umpire Sue Redfern. Match Referee Richie Richardson imposed the fine after Amy Satterthwaite’s side was ruled to be one over short of their target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

The White Ferns captain pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. Satterthwaite has been fined 20% of her match fee, while her players have received 10% fines.

If there is a second minor over-rate offence committed by the team in a T20I within 12 months with Satterthwaite as captain, she will be suspended for one match.