On the eve of the women’s boxing world championships, the Indian team’s performance director Raffaele Bergamasco likened the aura of five-time world champion Mary Kom to football legend Diego Maradona.

Hailing from Naples, the city where the Argentinian took a low-key club to the top if Italian football in the 1980s, it was an easy comparison to make for Bergamasco. The Italian acknowledged that the world championships might be the final chance for “magnificent” Mary to add to her five world titles.

“When you speak with Mary Kom, I think of football’s Diego Maradona,” Bergamasco told Scroll.in.

When asked about his relationship with the 35-year-old, who is leading the Indian contingent on home soil, Bergamasco is realistic. He said his inputs to her in-ring skills have been more tactical.

“If I tell her, ‘Mary, not this punch, let’s try a different type of punch,’ it will be very difficult. It is not easy for a coach to change the methodology of boxer in just 4-5 months.”

He added, “Mary is a very intelligent girl and to keep her at the top her game – this is my challenge. Altogether, though, I am very happy [with our equation].”

Bergamasco shot into the limelight in Indian boxing after masterminding a dream run in the world youth boxing championships in Guwahati last year. Under the 47-year-old’s tutelage, the junior Indian girls bagged five gold medals across weight categories.

Despite her legacy, Mary is the second seed in the 48-kg category behind Mongolian Jargalan Ochirabat. The Manipuri will step in the ring on Sunday after being awarded a first-round bye.

Bergamasco admitted that the expectations surrounding his star pugilist worried him. “The only question here is the expectations,” he said. “Because the tournament is India, everyone wants her to bring the gold home. This is dangerous for me as a coach and stressful as a competitor [for Mary Kom].”

However, there was a reassuring afterthought: “She might be 35, but her body and her mentality is that of a young person.”

The pressure is on

The Indian women enter the world championships after a disastrous Asian Games campaign, where they failed to win a single medal. However, India have a different playing field in Delhi compared to Jakarta.

Bergamasco blamed the cramped schedule for the lacklustre display two months ago. “We have had the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Championships and the Nationals [in quick succession]. It is not possible to reach optimum levels for every single tournament.”

He added, “As for who plays in which tournament, I speak with my girls, pick and choose depending on their fitness and experience. From the Asian Games [team], the chances for India are a lot better with experienced boxers such as Mary and Sarita Devi.”

Asked who he expects to win a medal, Bergamaso said, “I don’t know. For me, I am focussed on getting a good performance and going towards a medal step by step.”

When pointed out that high performance director Santiago Nieva predicted at least three medals for India from the Worlds, including a gold, Bergamasco laughed and said, “That will be a good result for us.

“I think the same and will be happy if that is the case. The field is very strong, but I think three medals is possible. We have the big talent that is Mary Kom. Sarita Devi is another experienced boxer. Lovelina, Manisha....they are all very talented and look good for a medal.”

Staccato English and cultural differences – in and outside the ring – have not been a stumbling block for the 47-year-old. “When I was with my betis,” Bergamasco said, referring to the junior team, “I was in sync with them in methodology, with training.”

“Now, with the elite, the mentality is different. The stakes are higher. Slowly, I think we have managed to be on the same page.”