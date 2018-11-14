Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that India had “best chance to beat Australia” in absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, comparing Australia without them to India playing without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Cricket Australia’s board has resolved to respond to the call to lift the bans on Steve Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft by next week, but all indications are they are not ready to bring the trio back to international cricket early.

“This is like the Indian team not having Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. It’s a huge factor,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by PTI.

“It’s a great moment for Indian cricket. This is their best opportunity to beat Australia,” the former India captain added.

Ganguly however warned the Indian team stay cautious. “But you also have to keep in mind that Australia in Australia are a different kettle of fish. Many feel that they are a weak outfit but I don’t think so.”

India will play four Test matches against Australia with the first five-day contest commencing in Adelaide on December 6.