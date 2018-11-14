India’s singles challenge came to an end at the $25,000 ITF event in Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday with all four Indians going down in the second round, after running into seeded players.

Meanwhile, the all-Indian doubles pair of Ankita Raina and Karman Kaur Thandi beat Joanna Garland and Lee Hua-chen 6-3,6-3 to reach the quarter-final at the WTA $125K event in Taipei.

Both Prerna Bhambri and Zeel Desai stretched their matches to three setters. Bhambri lost to second seed Nastja Kolar of Slovania 6-4 5-7 0-6 while Desai was beaten by fourth seed Tereza Mihaalikova of Slovakia 7-6 2-6 6-2.

Top seed Hiroko Kuwata of Japan defeated local Sowjanya Bavisetti of India in straight sets 6-1 6-4 while third seed Natalija Kostic of Serbia beat Sai Samhitha Chamarthi 6-3 6-1.

India still has a few players in contention in doubles in Muzaffarnagar. Here are the results: