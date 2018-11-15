Uruguay midfielder Lucas Torreira has warned Brazil that his side plan to build on their impressive World Cup campaign by claiming a famous win against their South American rivals on Friday.

Brazil are unbeaten in their last nine meetings with Uruguay, who haven’t beaten the five-time world champions since 2001.

Uruguay, twice crowned world champions, have a rich history of providing some of the game’s finest players, but their lack of success against the Selecao is a source of frustration.

The chance to upset their illustrious opponents at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium ensures Torreira and his team-mates will treat the clash as more than just a friendly.

It will be especially meaningful for Arsenal star Torreira, who has made a positive impression on his Premier League club since arriving from Sampdoria in the close-season.

“It will be an awesome game. It’s a friendly but it’s still such an important game,” Torreira said.

“We want the result to go our way but the important thing is that the team looks good and it feels like we are continuing to grow.

“We’ve got to maintain our calm as a product of the coaching and show the growth of their team. And at this point in time, the clash with Brazil should be a great match.”

Uruguay should be able to call on their strike force of Paris Saint Germain’s Edinson Cavani and Barcelona’s Luis Suarez for a star-studded fixture also featuring Brazil forward Neymar.

Brazil manager Tite was forced into some late changes after Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho and Real Madrid pair Marcelo and Casemiro pulled out through injury.

Tite called up Barcelona midfielder Rafinha Alcantara to replace Casemiro.

He also added Beijing Guoan midfielder Renato Augusto and Juventus full-back Alex Sandro.

Tough tackling

Brazil, building towards hosting the Copa America next year, will play Uruguay before taking on Cameroon in Milton Keynes four days later.

It will be their last two matches of the year, having recorded four straight friendly victories since exiting the World Cup at the quarter-final stage, beaten 2-1 by Belgium.

Uruguay also reached the World Cup quarter-finals, losing to eventual winners France and Torreira is confident Oscar Tabarez’s side are heading in the right direction as they aim to win the Copa America.

“We were knocked out by the World Cup champions and a very good side but it was a World Cup with a lot of similar teams with not much between them,” he said.

“Eventually I suppose I am going to be very satisfied and content with how Uruguay and the players did because we made it to the quarter-finals and lost to the champions.”

Torreira’s tough-tackling style makes him a key figure in Arsenal’s recent revival and he will be crucial for Uruguay if they are to subdue Brazil.

“They have found a great, young generation of Brazilian players at the moment, many of whom are in the Premier League,” he said.

“They didn’t do brilliantly at the World Cup but it’s a team that is always good to watch with players who know how to play nice football.

“I haven’t had to face Neymar yet but he’s obviously a fantastic player who is great to watch and every time he has the ball you feel he is about to do something magnificent.”

Brazil take on Uruguay in an international friendly at Emirates Stadium, London on 16 November (KO 8pm). Tickets on sale on Arsenal’s website.